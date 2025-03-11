Sollinda Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:XUSP)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:XUSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XUSP. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 117,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 86,359 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $378,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF by 742.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $196,000.

Get Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 5.3 %

Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 million, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $42.66.

Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (XUSP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide the potential to outperform the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), after achieving performance thresholds. The fund uses four, one-year FLEX Options packages with laddered 3-month expiration dates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XUSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:XUSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.