Briaud Financial Planning Inc Makes New $51,000 Investment in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,509,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of SABR stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.62. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $714.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.60 million. Analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SABR has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.10 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sabre

Sabre Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.