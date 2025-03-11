491 Shares in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Acquired by Briaud Financial Planning Inc

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.56.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

