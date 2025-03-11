Global View Capital Management LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8,020.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.03. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

