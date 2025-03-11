Global View Capital Management LLC Invests $668,000 in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDBC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 80.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5747 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

