Global View Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,066,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 117,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ULST stock opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.