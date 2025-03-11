SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases 83,758 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,758 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ELP stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $8.16.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

