TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $148.25 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.61 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $587,744.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,752.88. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

