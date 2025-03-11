Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Makes New $59,000 Investment in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Beyond during the third quarter worth $80,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Beyond from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Beyond Trading Down 12.0 %

BYON opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Beyond, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.91.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.96 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 69.32% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

