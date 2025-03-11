Retirement Capital Strategies Takes Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 37,342 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,366,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,635,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NUMG opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $380.71 million, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $51.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.93.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
