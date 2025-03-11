Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 48.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 13,734,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460,668 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,375,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 864,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 83,220 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,862,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 499,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 121,084 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Katrina Lake sold 725,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $4,190,511.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Bacos sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $77,079.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 913,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,364.82. The trade was a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Stitch Fix Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.71%. The business had revenue of $318.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

