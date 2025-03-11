Claris Advisors LLC MO Has $12.38 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 348,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,464 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $12,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

