Morling Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $127,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.75.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

