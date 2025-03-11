Morling Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,068 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.4% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after buying an additional 104,855 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

