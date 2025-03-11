Morling Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,154 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 79,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 20,190 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 243,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,839 shares in the last quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 47,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 101,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 26,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tassel Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $522,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

