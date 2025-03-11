Morling Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $187.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $177.15 and a 12-month high of $219.01.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.