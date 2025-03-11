Space Stocks To Watch Now – March 8th

Alphabet, Boeing, Berkshire Hathaway, General Electric, and Eaton are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of companies primarily involved in the space industry, including satellite manufacturers, rocket developers, and firms offering space exploration and related technologies. These stocks allow investors to participate in the growth of the space economy, which encompasses everything from satellite communications to space tourism and exploration initiatives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $173.86. 27,359,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,604,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.40. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $4.24 on Friday, reaching $154.20. 12,519,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,846,522. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.27. Boeing has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $203.80. The company has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $495.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,838,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,567. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $518.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $472.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.95.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $194.08. 7,681,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,375,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. General Electric has a 1-year low of $130.38 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $208.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.02 and its 200 day moving average is $183.02.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

ETN traded up $7.74 on Friday, reaching $285.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,533,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $255.65 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.71. The company has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

