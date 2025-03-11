Cornerstone Advisors LLC Raises Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 779,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,567 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $15,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 13,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

CII stock opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

