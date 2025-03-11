Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 13,300 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,679,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,609,679,000 after buying an additional 391,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,382,936,000 after purchasing an additional 487,892 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,060,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,773,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,861,000 after purchasing an additional 124,712 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $186.49 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.11 and a 1 year high of $220.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.60 and its 200-day moving average is $197.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

