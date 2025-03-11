Clare Market Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 12,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.80 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.32, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.77.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $17,948,497.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at $45,861,901.38. The trade was a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $2,855,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,324 shares in the company, valued at $9,402,224.04. The trade was a 23.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 410,630 shares of company stock valued at $57,719,574. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.