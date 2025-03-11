Investors Research Corp Trims Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Investors Research Corp reduced its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 158.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 39,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MDU opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.31%. Analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MDU Resources Group

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Dennis W. Johnson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 180,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,962.24. The trade was a 19.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDU. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MDU Resources Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About MDU Resources Group

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Further Reading

