Clare Market Investments LLC Takes Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $549,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 278.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.41.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $440.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $450.17 and its 200 day moving average is $437.93. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

