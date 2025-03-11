Clare Market Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 844.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,985 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 3,937.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 466,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.
Clear Secure Price Performance
Shares of YOU opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.37. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30.
Clear Secure Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.
Clear Secure Profile
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clear Secure
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.