Promising Casino Stocks To Watch Now – March 10th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, PENN Entertainment, Churchill Downs, and Chefs’ Warehouse are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of companies that operate casinos and other gambling establishments, often including resorts and entertainment venues. These stocks give investors exposure to the gaming industry, which can be influenced by economic conditions, regulatory changes, and trends in consumer spending on leisure activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of FLUT traded down $16.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,417. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $174.03 and a 52 week high of $299.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,054.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $2.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,867,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,570,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of -35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.07.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.82. 2,370,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,105,498. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $48.24.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,615. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $110.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,121,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,579. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.67. The company had a trading volume of 227,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,272. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.09. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $150.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.40. The stock had a trading volume of 252,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,059. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 2.28. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50.

