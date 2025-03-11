FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,680 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $82,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 96.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,518,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,464,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE FTAI opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -976.80 and a beta of 2.06. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $181.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.31.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -342.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

