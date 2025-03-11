Morling Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 179.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,119 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Rebalance LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646,591 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after buying an additional 5,886,366 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,636,000 after buying an additional 5,666,068 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,363,000 after buying an additional 5,560,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6,492.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,959,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,585,000 after buying an additional 4,884,457 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

