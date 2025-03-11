Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,033,000. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IVE opened at $191.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.39. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $176.09 and a 52 week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.