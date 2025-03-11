King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,795 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 75,166 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $41,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 644,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,806 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 12,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 21.3% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Prescient Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

