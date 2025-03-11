Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQSU. FMR LLC purchased a new position in NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQSU opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The company has a market cap of $349.98 million, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average is $48.44.

The IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity index. The fund tracks a proprietary index of large-cap US stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market capitalization. IQSU was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

