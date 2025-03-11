Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Sold by JW Asset Management LLC

JW Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,092,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Establishment Labs makes up 67.7% of JW Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. JW Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Establishment Labs worth $142,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth $12,898,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $5,494,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at $3,245,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 489,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,611 shares during the period. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.0% in the third quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 354,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ESTA stock opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29.
Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.
