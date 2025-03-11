Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Sold by JW Asset Management LLC

JW Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,092,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Establishment Labs makes up 67.7% of JW Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. JW Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Establishment Labs worth $142,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth $12,898,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $5,494,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at $3,245,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 489,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,611 shares during the period. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.0% in the third quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 354,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs Price Performance

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.34). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.13% and a negative return on equity of 184.55%. The company had revenue of $44.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Get Our Latest Report on ESTA

Establishment Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.