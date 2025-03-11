Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $26,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 768,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,245.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,835,000 after acquiring an additional 573,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $328,419,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 89,108.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,932,000 after acquiring an additional 376,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,762,000 after buying an additional 19,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $534.63 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $511.97 and a one year high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $577.24 and its 200 day moving average is $578.01.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.