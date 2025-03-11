Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1866 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

