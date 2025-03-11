Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,806,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,247 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up approximately 3.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $962,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,868,000 after acquiring an additional 148,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,744,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,128,000 after acquiring an additional 230,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,642,000 after acquiring an additional 23,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 614,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp raised Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.42.

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $373.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $355.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $415.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.