iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lessened by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.6% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of IVV opened at $563.44 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $496.30 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $560.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $598.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $589.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

