Tortoise Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000.

VCR opened at $326.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $374.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.33. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $284.84 and a one year high of $402.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

