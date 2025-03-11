Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 154 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 949,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 38.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,419,000 after purchasing an additional 111,903 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,545,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $519,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,797.90. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,821.60. The trade was a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CHH opened at $144.58 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $157.86. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.34.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 472.31%. The business had revenue of $389.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.24 million. Research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.67.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

