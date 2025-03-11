Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 275,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,319,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 133.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,246,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 711,314 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,439,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,424,000 after purchasing an additional 568,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,482,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

