Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 5,150 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 167,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 38,842 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 186,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 28,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUC opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

