Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 66,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,440,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9,594.1% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 953,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 944,060 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000.
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 2.5 %
NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $92.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.47. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $102.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.06.
About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF
The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
