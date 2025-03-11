Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $99,000 Holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHQ. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,806,000 after buying an additional 177,521 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,836,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $36.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

