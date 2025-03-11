Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,574 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 95.8% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $442,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.52. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

