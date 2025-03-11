Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,384 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $576.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $553.41 and its 200 day moving average is $551.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,540,925.18. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,571.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

