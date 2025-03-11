Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Plexus by 573.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Plexus stock opened at $121.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $90.18 and a 12 month high of $172.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,423 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $496,814.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,775.14. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,337 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.23, for a total transaction of $616,851.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,463,026.85. The trade was a 5.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,515. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

