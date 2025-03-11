Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.78.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX stock opened at $212.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.05. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $186.84 and a one year high of $296.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.22.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

