Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 448.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 500,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 375,365 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 152,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 114,189 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 426.1% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 386.6% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 338.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 802,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,365,000 after buying an additional 619,514 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

