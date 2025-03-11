Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Position Increased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,629,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803,961 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $62,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adient by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,197,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,298,000 after purchasing an additional 442,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 38,074.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,144,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Adient by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,443,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,719,000 after purchasing an additional 158,017 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after purchasing an additional 127,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of ADNT opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 736.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $35.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADNT

Adient Profile

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.