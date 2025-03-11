Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,679,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,221 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Douglas Dynamics worth $39,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLOW shares. StockNews.com raised Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $584.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

