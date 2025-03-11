Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,149,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,631 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $33,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Univest Financial had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

