Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stake Cut by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,302,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,020 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $27,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.20. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $940.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 1.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAHC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

