Veren (TSE:VRN) Stock Price Up 16% – Here’s Why

Shares of Veren Inc. (TSE:VRN – Get Free Report) rose 16% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.39 and last traded at C$8.19. Approximately 27,269,131 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 486% from the average daily volume of 4,652,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRN. CIBC cut their target price on Veren from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Veren from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.83.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

